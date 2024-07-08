Analysts Set Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Target Price at $68.00

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.00.

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Kforce from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Kforce Price Performance

Shares of KFRC stock opened at $61.22 on Friday. Kforce has a twelve month low of $53.75 and a twelve month high of $74.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.86. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.89.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The company had revenue of $351.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.92 million. Kforce had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 36.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kforce will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Andrew G. Thomas sold 4,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $294,925.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,095 shares in the company, valued at $5,780,255.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Kforce news, CEO Joseph J. Liberatore sold 6,638 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $411,688.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,689 shares in the company, valued at $13,252,991.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew G. Thomas sold 4,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $294,925.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,095 shares in the company, valued at $5,780,255.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,439 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,114 over the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kforce

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KFRC. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Kforce by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 999,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,530,000 after buying an additional 40,527 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 14.6% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 732,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,682,000 after acquiring an additional 93,180 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Kforce by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 291,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 199,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Kforce by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 111,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,524,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

