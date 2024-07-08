Analyzing Urgent.ly (ULY) & Its Competitors

Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY – Get Free Report) is one of 146 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Urgent.ly to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Urgent.ly and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urgent.ly 45.36% N/A -91.83% Urgent.ly Competitors -118.55% -1,827.97% -7.17%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Urgent.ly and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Urgent.ly 0 0 1 0 3.00 Urgent.ly Competitors 765 4070 5715 117 2.49

Valuation & Earnings

Urgent.ly currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 216.46%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 28.72%. Given Urgent.ly’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Urgent.ly is more favorable than its competitors.

This table compares Urgent.ly and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Urgent.ly $184.65 million $74.73 million -0.01 Urgent.ly Competitors $948.76 million $10.47 million -5.42

Urgent.ly’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Urgent.ly. Urgent.ly is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.3% of Urgent.ly shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.5% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Urgent.ly beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Urgent.ly Company Profile

Urgent.ly Inc. offers mobility assistance software platform for roadside assistance in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include car lockout, tire changes, towing, stuck in ditch and winch services, motorcycle towing, electric vehicle towing, jump start, and gas delivery. The company's software platform combines location-based services, real-time data, AI and machine-to-machine communication to provide roadside assistance solutions. It serves automotive, insurance, telematics, and other transportation-focused verticals. Urgent.ly Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

