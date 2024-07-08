Antero Resources Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share (NYSE:AR)

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) – Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Antero Resources in a report released on Wednesday, July 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Antero Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Antero Resources’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Antero Resources from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Antero Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $32.61 on Monday. Antero Resources has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $36.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 163.05 and a beta of 3.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,207,379 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,023,000 after purchasing an additional 357,960 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,881,657 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $200,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,127 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 95,851 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 45,551 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,520,782 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $698,477,000 after purchasing an additional 113,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Antero Resources

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $3,453,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,137,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 300,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total value of $10,269,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,162,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,039,250.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $3,453,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,900,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,137,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 476,377 shares of company stock valued at $16,326,084. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

