Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,724 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,852 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 4.7% of Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Apple alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the first quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,154 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 136,901 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,476,000 after buying an additional 15,089 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Apple by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 74,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,694,000 after buying an additional 9,297 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Apple by 4.5% during the first quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,804 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,454,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.6% in the first quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 10,067 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $226.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.18. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.07 and a fifty-two week high of $226.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. The business had revenue of $90.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.55%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Apple from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Apple

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 53,194 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total transaction of $9,262,139.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,768,046.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 53,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total value of $9,262,139.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,768,046.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 192,355 shares of company stock valued at $34,771,329. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.