Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $7.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

Applied DNA Sciences Price Performance

Applied DNA Sciences stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.42. Applied DNA Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $37.20. The stock has a market cap of $431,494.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.08.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($5.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.60) by ($0.71). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 222.33% and a negative return on equity of 306.32%. The firm had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. Equities analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied DNA Sciences

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 98,301 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned about 0.72% of Applied DNA Sciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

