Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Purchased by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.1% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 73,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 27.3% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 33,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 7,247 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,641,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,737,000 after buying an additional 2,547,232 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADM. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Shares of NYSE ADM traded up $1.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.97. 889,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,263,363. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.80. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $50.72 and a twelve month high of $87.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.74.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $21.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $419,279.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,545.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

