Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Shares Gap Down to $10.49

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.49, but opened at $9.96. Arcutis Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $9.92, with a volume of 461,837 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on ARQT shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcutis Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 9.89, a quick ratio of 9.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.18.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.28. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 197.28% and a negative net margin of 204.35%. The business had revenue of $49.57 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.31) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total transaction of $93,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,956.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, insider Patrick Burnett sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $201,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,688.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total value of $93,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,956.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,415 shares of company stock valued at $378,950 in the last three months. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 586.8% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 9,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

