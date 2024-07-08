Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Shares Gap Down to $21.49

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.49, but opened at $20.70. Ardmore Shipping shares last traded at $20.17, with a volume of 293,411 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ASC shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Ardmore Shipping Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.83. The stock has a market cap of $833.32 million, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.39.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The shipping company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $106.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.46 million. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Ardmore Shipping Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Ardmore Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Ardmore Shipping’s payout ratio is currently 47.51%.

Institutional Trading of Ardmore Shipping

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the first quarter worth $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the first quarter worth $108,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company's fleet consists of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and four chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

Featured Articles

