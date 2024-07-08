Ardor (ARDR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $19.41 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. Ardor has a market capitalization of $61.61 million and approximately $19.41 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for $0.0617 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Ardor has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00046620 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00008102 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00012496 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00010532 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00006185 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

