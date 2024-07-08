AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.82

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.82 and last traded at $12.66, with a volume of 1364161 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ASTS shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $7.40 to $12.90 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 7.51 and a quick ratio of 7.51. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.69.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTS. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,051,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 250,389 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 351.1% in the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 88,092 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

