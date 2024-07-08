AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Receives $88.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.00.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AZN
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
AstraZeneca Stock Performance
NASDAQ AZN opened at $77.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.83. The stock has a market cap of $239.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of $60.47 and a fifty-two week high of $80.86.
AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About AstraZeneca
AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AstraZeneca
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/1 – 7/5
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.