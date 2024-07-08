AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 184,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,266 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $1,118,288,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $316,472,000. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $152,109,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,086,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970,954 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of AT&T by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,484,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,328,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.73. 10,556,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,464,906. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.26. The company has a market cap of $134.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.58. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $19.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.73.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

