AT&T Inc. (T) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 10th

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.2775 per share by the technology company on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th.

AT&T has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 18.9% per year over the last three years. AT&T has a payout ratio of 48.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AT&T to earn $2.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.8%.

T stock opened at $18.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.26. AT&T has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $19.32. The company has a market capitalization of $134.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.58.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.73.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

