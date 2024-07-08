AT&T (NYSE:T) Trading Down 0.1%

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.73 and last traded at $18.76. 4,955,039 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 36,414,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.73.

AT&T Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $134.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.58.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AT&T

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Pacific Financial lifted its position in AT&T by 166.7% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

