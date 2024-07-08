Audius (AUDIO) Price Tops $0.12

Audius (AUDIO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. Audius has a total market cap of $154.85 million and approximately $6.80 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Audius has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar. One Audius token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Audius Token Profile

Audius was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,270,611,813 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,239,041,584 tokens. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audius and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official website is audius.co.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

