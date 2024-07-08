Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam lowered its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 675 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Autodesk alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $619,404,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 1,162.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 817,808 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $212,973,000 after purchasing an additional 753,051 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,921,044 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $711,216,000 after purchasing an additional 479,559 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,702,608 shares of the software company’s stock worth $414,551,000 after purchasing an additional 442,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,322,121 shares of the software company’s stock worth $321,910,000 after purchasing an additional 429,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In related news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total transaction of $3,942,303.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,256,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total value of $3,942,303.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,136 shares in the company, valued at $12,256,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total value of $248,831.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,264,960.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,138 shares of company stock valued at $4,338,701. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $245.95. 51,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,752,877. The stock has a market cap of $53.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.65, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.48. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $279.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a return on equity of 65.46% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ADSK. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Autodesk from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.42.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ADSK

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.