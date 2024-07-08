Avity Investment Management Inc. Has $60.10 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Avity Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 350,489 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,730 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 5.0% of Avity Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $60,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Wyrmwood Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC raised its stake in Apple by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its position in Apple by 657.1% during the 4th quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $226.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.07 and a twelve month high of $226.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.18.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Apple from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Melius Research boosted their price objective on Apple from $227.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 192,355 shares of company stock valued at $34,771,329. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

