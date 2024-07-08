Axie Infinity (AXS) Trading Down 12.7% Over Last Week

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for about $5.18 or 0.00009185 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $764.18 million and approximately $37.24 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 147,652,539 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 147,606,083.30946714 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 5.01345922 USD and is down -5.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 465 active market(s) with $31,191,637.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

