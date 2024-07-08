AZZ (AZZ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 10th. Analysts expect AZZ to post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter. AZZ has set its FY25 guidance at $4.50-5.00 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $366.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.67 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 6.61%. AZZ’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AZZ to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:AZZ opened at $75.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.42 and a 200-day moving average of $72.24. AZZ has a 52 week low of $40.07 and a 52 week high of $86.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.83%.

AZZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on AZZ in a report on Friday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AZZ in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on AZZ from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Noble Financial raised AZZ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AZZ has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.75.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

