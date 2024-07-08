AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th.

AZZ has a dividend payout ratio of 11.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AZZ to earn $5.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.3%.

AZZ stock opened at $75.73 on Monday. AZZ has a 12-month low of $40.07 and a 12-month high of $86.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.42 and a 200 day moving average of $72.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $366.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.67 million. AZZ had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AZZ will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on AZZ. B. Riley raised their price target on AZZ from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com cut AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of AZZ in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AZZ in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Noble Financial raised shares of AZZ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AZZ has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.75.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

