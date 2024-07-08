Beldex Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.40 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. Beldex has a total market cap of $282.50 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0438 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,985.28 or 0.05311406 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00046059 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00007987 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00014172 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00012441 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00010353 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,925,792,131 coins and its circulating supply is 6,448,412,131 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

