Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 243.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,144 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 5,806 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 20,504 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,377 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $1,748,313.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,018,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,239,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $895,125.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 645,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,025,828. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $1,748,313.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,018,650 shares in the company, valued at $241,239,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,525,340 shares of company stock worth $953,023,399. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.47.

WMT stock opened at $70.04 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.01. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $70.15. The company has a market cap of $563.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

