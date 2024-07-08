Berenberg Bank Increases LBG Media (LON:LBG) Price Target to GBX 140

LBG Media (LON:LBG – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 120 ($1.52) to GBX 140 ($1.77) in a research report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.27% from the stock’s previous close.

LON LBG traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Friday, reaching GBX 110 ($1.39). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,616. LBG Media has a 52 week low of GBX 63 ($0.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 119 ($1.51). The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. The firm has a market cap of £229.99 million, a PE ratio of 10,800.00 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 98.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 85.64.

In related news, insider Alexander William Solomou acquired 341,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of £249,608.17 ($315,719.92). In other news, insider Alexander William Solomou purchased 341,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.92) per share, with a total value of £249,608.17 ($315,719.92). Also, insider Carol Mary Kane acquired 67,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of £49,750.20 ($62,927.14). Corporate insiders own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

LBG Media plc operates an online media publisher the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company produces articles, celebrity interviews, documentaries, reality shows, political live-streams, and hard-hitting social purpose campaigns. It offers its products through various brands, such as LADbible, a news site; Gamingbible; SPORTbible, a website for sports; UNILAD Adventure; UNILAD Tech; UNILAD; UNILAD Sound; ODDSbible; and Tyla.

