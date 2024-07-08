Bilibili Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 30,100 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 19% compared to the average daily volume of 25,279 call options.

Bilibili Stock Up 0.4 %

Bilibili stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.11. 2,663,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,239,508. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.33. Bilibili has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $19.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 0.85.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 21.41% and a negative return on equity of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $791.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bilibili will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Bilibili by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bilibili by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Bilibili by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bilibili by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Bilibili from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.90 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bilibili presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

