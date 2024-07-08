Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIIB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,407,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,728,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,744 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $378,728,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 936.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 656,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,883,000 after acquiring an additional 593,158 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 977,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,898,000 after acquiring an additional 571,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 24,726.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 476,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,411,000 after acquiring an additional 474,992 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $317.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $250.00 to $214.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.50.

Biogen stock opened at $225.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $224.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.44 and a 12 month high of $286.92.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

