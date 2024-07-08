Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Senior Officer Hue Tran Sells 30,000 Shares

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Hue Tran sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.32, for a total transaction of C$189,609.00.

Birchcliff Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

TSE BIR traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$6.22. 151,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,407,292. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.12. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$4.61 and a 1-year high of C$8.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.63. The company has a market cap of C$1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.01.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$163.30 million for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 5.57%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Birchcliff Energy Ltd. will post 0.0911973 EPS for the current year.

Birchcliff Energy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 285.71%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BIR shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. CIBC lifted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.75 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Birchcliff Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.53.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the areas of Montney/Doig Resource Play, including the Pouce Coupe and Gordondale properties in Alberta.

Featured Stories

