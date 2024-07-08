Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:BGI opened at $2.55 on Friday. Birks Group has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $5.56.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Birks Group stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in shares of Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Free Report) by 70.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Birks Group worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

