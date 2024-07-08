Bitcoin Diamond 24-Hour Volume Hits $32,742.78 (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for $0.0521 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $9.71 million and $32,742.78 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar.

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.73 or 0.00084702 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00023087 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00010682 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.