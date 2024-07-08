BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC reduced its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 736.3% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,363 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 7.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MUI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.27. 8,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,372. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $12.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.89.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

