Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 10,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 64.0% in the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 58,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Price Performance

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $12.16 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $18.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 2.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $235.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 8,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $88,375.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,509.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 8,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $88,375.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,509.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy Zervigon sold 28,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $362,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 111,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,530.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,385 shares of company stock valued at $943,038. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.69.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

