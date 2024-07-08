Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Shares Gap Down to $17.69

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.69, but opened at $17.16. Blue Owl Capital shares last traded at $17.41, with a volume of 430,434 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on OWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.50 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of 147.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.13 and its 200 day moving average is $17.43.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $486.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.47 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 18.15%. Analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is presently 600.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 5.5% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 4.0% in the first quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

