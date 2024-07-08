BluePath Capital Management LLC Acquires 277 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

BluePath Capital Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.2% of BluePath Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. BluePath Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,421,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,151,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603,090 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,516,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,062,094,000 after buying an additional 2,128,478 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,016,878,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,338,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,629,757,000 after buying an additional 695,502 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,170,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,389,329,000 after buying an additional 154,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.95.

In related news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,565 shares of company stock valued at $46,962,717 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $204.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $588.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $135.19 and a 12-month high of $210.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.73.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

