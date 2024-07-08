BNB Market Capitalization Tops $73.61 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. One BNB coin can now be bought for about $498.74 or 0.00893340 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BNB has traded down 13.6% against the dollar. BNB has a total market cap of $73.61 billion and approximately $2.15 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.
BNB Coin Profile
BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 147,582,650 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 147,582,683.42803085. The last known price of BNB is 506.47296273 USD and is down -0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2190 active market(s) with $1,912,997,137.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
Buying and Selling BNB
Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.