BNP Paribas Acquires New Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,000.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 676.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,984,000 after acquiring an additional 28,016 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 85,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Rockwell Automation stock traded up $1.14 on Monday, hitting $265.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,668. The firm has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $265.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.09. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $249.00 and a one year high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $171,412.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,309.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $171,412.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,309.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $127,617.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,199 shares of company stock valued at $572,750 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.57.

View Our Latest Report on Rockwell Automation

About Rockwell Automation

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.