BNP Paribas Acquires Shares of 21,156 Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 904.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTR stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.71. 424,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,856,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.54. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $69.12.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 7.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.28.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

