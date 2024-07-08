BNP Paribas Acquires Shares of 4,055 Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 9,370.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,822,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $573,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792,352 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $260,560,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,849,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,257,751,000 after acquiring an additional 531,170 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,233,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,340,589,000 after acquiring an additional 439,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 750,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $161,272,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on TSCO. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.96.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.9 %

TSCO traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $260.15. 166,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,224. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.30. The company has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.81. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $290.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Featured Stories

