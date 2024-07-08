BNP Paribas Buys Shares of 11,466 Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,466 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KEX. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Kirby by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 551 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kirby during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Kirby during the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kirby during the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KEX has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Kirby in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Kirby from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Kirby from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Kirby from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.20.

Shares of NYSE:KEX traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $119.88. 37,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,922. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.98 and a 200 day moving average of $98.08. Kirby Co. has a 52-week low of $72.11 and a 52-week high of $124.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The shipping company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.49 million. Kirby had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $360,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,399 shares in the company, valued at $7,627,533.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $360,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,399 shares in the company, valued at $7,627,533.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Waterman sold 10,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $1,145,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,853,455.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,806 shares of company stock worth $3,945,225. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

