BNP Paribas Buys Shares of 19,955 Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

BNP Paribas bought a new stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 16.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Service Co. International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 34,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in Service Co. International by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Service Co. International news, Director Victor L. Lund sold 1,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Tony Coelho sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $209,902.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,388,327.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Victor L. Lund sold 1,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,606 shares in the company, valued at $532,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,517 shares of company stock worth $813,092 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.68. 126,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,007. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $52.89 and a fifty-two week high of $75.97.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SCI shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Service Co. International from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Service Co. International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

