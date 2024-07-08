BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires 88,325 Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) by 107.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,325 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.10% of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies worth $24,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WAB. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 36.8% during the first quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.3% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,030,000. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 159,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,226,000 after purchasing an additional 14,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens increased their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.82.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of WAB opened at $156.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.95. The stock has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $98.70 and a 52 week high of $170.83.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gregory Sbrocco sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.30, for a total transaction of $275,375.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,666 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,221.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 29,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $4,703,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 595,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,236,441.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory Sbrocco sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.30, for a total value of $275,375.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,221.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,476 shares of company stock worth $7,689,609. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.