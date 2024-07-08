BNP Paribas Financial Markets Boosts Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 858,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,192 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in News were worth $22,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of News during the 4th quarter worth about $139,956,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of News in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,928,000. Contour Asset Management LLC increased its stake in News by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,442,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,483 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of News by 249.7% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,206,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,182,000 after buying an additional 1,575,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of News by 321.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,155,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,171,000 after purchasing an additional 880,977 shares during the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $27.48 on Monday. News Co. has a 52 week low of $18.98 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.33 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.62.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. News had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

