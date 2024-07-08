BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys 20,982 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 30.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,982 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $20,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 70.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $274.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.95.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $183.46 on Monday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $162.72 and a one year high of $236.90. The stock has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a PE ratio of 54.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $192.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.27.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $650.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.73 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 12.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total value of $2,764,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,713.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $681,116.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,415,505.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total value of $2,764,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,713.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,989 shares of company stock worth $4,192,363. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

