BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys 48,752 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 35.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,752 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $20,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $547,000. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 93,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,804,000 after acquiring an additional 7,005 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,140,000. Finally, GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,573,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $105.53 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $111.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.