BNP Paribas Financial Markets Grows Stock Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 124.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 35,407 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.12% of Hubbell worth $26,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Hubbell by 86.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hubbell by 12.1% in the first quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 62,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,773,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Hubbell by 41.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Hubbell by 6.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total value of $449,909.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,348.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hubbell news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total value of $449,909.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,348.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neal J. Keating bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $378.77 per share, with a total value of $189,385.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,437.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 3,055 shares of company stock worth $1,232,139 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HUBB shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Hubbell from $400.00 to $384.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Hubbell from $435.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $427.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.57.

Hubbell Stock Performance

NYSE:HUBB opened at $372.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $385.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $374.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $248.37 and a 12 month high of $429.61.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. Hubbell had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.39%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

