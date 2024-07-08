BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $21.50 Million Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 95.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,909 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.14% of Zebra Technologies worth $21,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 210.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total value of $531,085.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,822.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $310.51 on Monday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $194.59 and a 1-year high of $328.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.34. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.61 and a beta of 1.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.71. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZBRA. Stephens lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $312.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.36.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

