BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $21.94 Million Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 110.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,510 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.18% of Medpace worth $21,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Medpace alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in Medpace by 40.3% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Medpace by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medpace by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 43.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medpace

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 15,102 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.69, for a total value of $6,051,220.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 791,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,162,563.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.22, for a total transaction of $1,575,742.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 660,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,983,922.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 15,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.69, for a total value of $6,051,220.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 791,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,162,563.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,621 shares of company stock worth $11,816,852 over the last ninety days. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MEDP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Medpace from $446.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $452.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Medpace from $453.00 to $464.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Medpace

Medpace Stock Performance

MEDP opened at $402.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.02, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.36. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.21 and a fifty-two week high of $437.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $398.20 and a 200 day moving average of $371.17.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.75. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 59.74%. The company had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.