BNP Paribas Financial Markets Increases Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 48.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,668 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,046 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in STERIS were worth $19,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in STERIS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in STERIS by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other STERIS news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $1,061,333.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.13, for a total transaction of $469,831.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,369 shares in the company, valued at $2,639,085.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $1,061,333.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,477 over the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on STE. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, STERIS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.60.

STERIS Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $220.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.32. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $195.47 and a 1 year high of $254.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 57.60 and a beta of 0.83.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.17. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. STERIS’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.45%.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Stories

