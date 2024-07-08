BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 204,054 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 9,716.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,054 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.22% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $22,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $108.05 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $93.46 and a 1 year high of $111.72.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.