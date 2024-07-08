BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 37,577 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 41.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,577 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Celanese were worth $22,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Celanese by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Celanese by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 51.1% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Celanese from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Celanese from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.41.

CE stock opened at $132.18 on Monday. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.38 and a fifty-two week high of $172.16. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 18.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.41%.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

