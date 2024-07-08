BNP Paribas Financial Markets Raises Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 63.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,031,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 400,825 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $20,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 49,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 129,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 11,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 8.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KIM shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.52.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $19.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $16.34 and a 52-week high of $22.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 181.14%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

