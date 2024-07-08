BNP Paribas Financial Markets Raises Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,791 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.14% of Atmos Energy worth $25,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 984.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ATO stock opened at $114.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.61. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.23. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.28%.

Insider Activity at Atmos Energy

In related news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,018. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATO shares. Barclays upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com lowered Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Atmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.67.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Stories

